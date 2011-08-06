FRANKFURT Aug 6 Drugs maker Bayer (BAYGn.DE), inventor of aspirin in 1899, is threatening to shift chemicals production outside of its native Germany in response to higher electricity costs stemming from a government phase-out of nuclear power, according to a report.

"It is important that we remain competitive compared to other countries. Otherwise a global company like Bayer could consider shifting its production to countries with lower energy costs," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Germany's parliament passed draft legislation early last month that foresees a phased exit from generating nuclear power on German soil by 2022.

"Germany is becoming less attractive as a production location for the energy-intensive chemicals industry," Dekkers added, citing power prices that were already the highest in the European Union.

As a result, China is gaining competitiveness relative to Germany as a future site for new investments, according to Dekkers.

"I see no sign that a bubble is bursting in China. I anticipate further growth there," he said in the interview in an issue of the magazine due to be published on Monday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Susan Fenton)