FRANKFURT, April 26 Quarterly earnings at
Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer surpassed
expectations as strong strong sales of farming pesticides offset
margin pressure at its engineering plastics unit.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group rose 9.4
percent to 2.44 billion euros ($3.22 billion), above the average
estimate of 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll.
The group reiterated on Thursday it expected a slight
increase in adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales
by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and
takeovers, but it added it was "increasingly confident for the
rest of the year".
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
