FRANKFURT May 4 German drugmaker Bayer
secured the rights to an experimental
anti-blood-clotting drug in a deal with California-based Isis
Pharmaceuticals to bolster its cardiovascular business
led by blockbuster pill Xarelto.
Bayer plans to evaluate the blood-thinning drug, called
ISIS-FXI, in frail patients that cannot be given currently
available drugs because they are at high risk of bleeding.
While the drug is being tested for the prevention of
thrombosis, Bayer plans to look into further uses in the area of
anti-coagulation.
Under the agreement, Isis is eligible to an immediate $100
million payment and a $55 million payment depending on the
success of a Phase II study in patients with compromised kidney
function.
Isis also stands to receive milestone payments as the drug
advances to market as well as tiered royalties in the low to
high twenty percent range on gross margins of ISIS-FXI.
After completion of ongoing activities at Isis, Bayer will
take over all global clinical development as well as worldwide
responsibilities for seeking regulatory approval and marketing
of the compound.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)