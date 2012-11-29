FRANKFURT Nov 29 German drugmaker Bayer
has filed a suit in the United States against Indian
generic drug maker Lupin, to prevent it from selling a
version of Bayer's birth-control pill Natazia there.
In the lawsuit, filed on Nov. 28, Bayer said that Lupin is
preparing to bring a copy of the Natazia pill, also called
Qlaira, to U.S. markets even though Bayer's U.S. patent on the
pill runs through 2026.
The complaint said Bayer would be entitled to an award of
damages and treble damages for any commercial sale of the
alleged copied product.
Lupin was not immediately available for comment.
Natazia is approved in the U.S. as a contraceptive and for
the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.
Birth-control is one of the most important businesses for
Bayer's pharmaceuticals arm, with contraceptive sales of 1.1
billion euros in 2011.
Bayer Pharma AG v Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(Case 1:12-cv-01592-UNA) was filed with the U.S. District Court,
District of Delaware.