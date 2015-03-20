* Bayer preparing sale of consumer home and garden
unit-sources
* Consumer garden products had 220 mln euros in 2014 sales
* Bayer in midst of overhaul as it focuses on life science
(Adds details on consumer business, previous gardening products
deal)
By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, March 20 Germany's Bayer
said it was considering strategic options for its home and
garden consumer products business, maker of Baby Bio plant feed,
as its crop protection arm focuses on professional customers.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bayer was
preparing to sell the business and was gauging the interest of
prospective buyers, which could be private equity or industry
players. The business generated 220 million euros ($236 million)
in annual sales last year.
"A number of strategic alternatives are under
consideration," a spokesman for the diversified drugs and
pesticides maker said on Friday.
Bayer is in the middle of an overhaul, splitting off its
plastics division and working on a new corporate set-up for the
life-science businesses that will remain. Sources have said it
is also looking into hiving off its blood glucose-meter
business.
The consumer gardening business reported sales growth of
more than 10 percent last year, according to Bayer's annual
report. Its brands also include Provado and Natria gardening
products.
The business is part of Bayer's Environmental Science unit
with 678 million euros in 2014 sales, which also caters for
professional users in forestry, gardening and landscaping.
The sources said Bayer felt encouraged by the 2011 sale of
garden fertiliser business Compo by German potash miner K+S
to buyout firm Triton for $205 million including
debt.
At the time, Compo had about 400 million euros in annual
sales from fertilisers and potting soil. Earlier this month,
Triton sold part of the business, Compo Expert, to
Chinese-backed XIO Group.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir)