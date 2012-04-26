FRANKFURT, April 26 Bayer's Chief
Executive Marijn Dekkers reiterated the group is looking in the
healthcare and crop science industries for any takeover targets.
He added, however, that the German maker of drugs and
plastics was under no pressure to pursue M&A deals, speaking to
analysts in a conference call broadcast on the Internet on
Thursday.
"Driving organic growth for Bayer is the key priority for
the next years," the CEO said.
Reuters on Wednesday cited people familiar with the matter
as saying Bayer was nearing a multibillion-dollar acquisition to
bolster its healthcare division.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)