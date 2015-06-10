TOKYO, June 10 Panasonic Healthcare Holdings said on Wednesday that it would buy German drugmaker Bayer's diabetes devices division for 1.022 billion euros ($1.16 billion).

U.S. private equity firm KKR owns 80 percent of Panasonic Healthcare and Panasonic Corp owns 20 percent. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)