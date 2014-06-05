Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, June 5 German drug and chemicals maker Bayer AG said it appointed Dieter Weinand, a U.S.-based executive at Japanese drugmaker Otsuka, as the new head of its prescription drugs unit Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.
German-born Weinand, who has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, will take on his new role on Aug. 1, Bayer said on Thursday.
The company said last month that the previous head of its pharmaceuticals unit, Andreas Fibig, would leave to take up the role of chief executive officer at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)