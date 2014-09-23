FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Germany's Bayer named Frank Lutz as chief financial officer of its plastics unit MaterialScience, which it plans to float on the stock market as a separate company.

Lutz, 45, is currently CFO of retail group Aldi Sued. He will take up his appointment on Oct. 1, replacing Axel Steiger-Bagel, who will become senior Bayer representative for the Benelux countries, Bayer said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)