UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Germany's Bayer named Frank Lutz as chief financial officer of its plastics unit MaterialScience, which it plans to float on the stock market as a separate company.
Lutz, 45, is currently CFO of retail group Aldi Sued. He will take up his appointment on Oct. 1, replacing Axel Steiger-Bagel, who will become senior Bayer representative for the Benelux countries, Bayer said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources