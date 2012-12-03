UPDATE 1-Grammer in advanced talks with China's Ningbo Jifeng to sell stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
FRANKFURT Dec 3 The plastics unit of German drugmaker Bayer could see higher returns on its capital in the medium term, making it an "essential part of" the diversified group, its chief executive told the Financial Times.
"My feeling is that in the next one to two years the returns on investment will hopefully get better again," Marijn Dekkers said in an interview with the newspaper published on Monday.
The markets targeted by plastics unit Bayer MaterialScience have previously been "a little less" financially attractive than those targeted by Bayer's healthcare and crop protection units, he said.
"Material science, just like crop science and healthcare, is an essential part of our diversified business model," the CEO was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Feb 13 There was a time when the global aluminium market could be seen as two parallel universes, to borrow a phrase coined by Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and chief executive of Alcoa.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday uncover the scale of a multi-billion dollar writedown from cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, along with its recovery plans as the Japanese industrial conglomerate scrambles for cash.