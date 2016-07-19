LONDON, July 19 Henderson Global Investors
, a key minority investor in Bayer has
demanded a vote on the firm's $64 billion-plus proposed takeover
of Monsanto, which it said threatened the long-term
strength of the German chemicals group.
Asim Rahman, European equities fund manager at Henderson,
said the planned acquisition of the U.S. seeds company
represented "a major departure from a strategy of focus and
integration of existing acquisitions" that Bayer had
consistently communicated to the market for a number of years.
After meeting with Bayer in May, Rahman said he remained
unconvinced that the transaction would create value for Bayer
shareholders.
"The acquisition terms reflect paying a very high valuation
multiple and the deal could constrain inorganic investment in
the pharma division at a time when the future pipeline of this
division is a key concern for investors," Rahman said.
"Following a future integration of Monsanto, Bayer could
find itself with a weakened pharma business."
In a letter to the company dated June 7, Henderson's Rahman
has also called for a shareholder vote on the deal to restore
investor trust and ensure support for Bayer's future strategic
direction, which could minimise any potential for an increased
conglomerate discount on its share price relative to peers.
"We cannot accept the Board's decision to deny shareholders
any opportunity to vote on it ... Technically the transaction
does not require shareholder approval, but an endorsement by
shareholders would provide an opportunity to repair market trust
in the investment case," he said.
