FRANKFURT, June 2 Bayer said on
Sunday its cancer drug Nexavar was shown to delay progression of
a difficult-to-treat type of thyroid cancer by about five
months, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the
pill.
The indication, if approved by regulators, could mean up to
150 million euros ($196 million) in additional annual sales from
the drug, which had 792 million euros in revenues last year,
said Andreas Fibig, the head of Bayer's prescription drugs
business.
The trial explored the use of Nexavar in patients with
thyroid cancer that returned despite previous surgery and
treatment with radioactive iodine, a group with a particularly
poor prospect of survival.
In the late-stage study, presented at the American Society
of Clinical Oncology in Chicago this weekend, patients on the
Nexavar pill did not see their tumours worsen for a median 10.8
months, while the time to tumour progression in the control
group on placebo was a median 5.8 months.
Bayer in January said Nexavar had reached the primary goal
of the late-stage clinical trial.
It plans to file for approval of the new use with U.S. and
European regulators as soon as possible.
Nexavar, developed jointly with Onyx Pharmaceuticals
, is already approved to treat liver as well as kidney
cancer and it is also being tested on breast cancer patients.