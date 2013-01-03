BRIEF-RTA Laboratuvarlari FY 2016 net profit down at 4.1 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.1 million lira ($1.10 million) versus 7.5 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT Jan 3 German drugmaker Bayer said its drug Nexavar reached a goal of improving the survival of patients with a certain type of thyroid cancer in a late-stage trial.
It said on Thursday it plans to submit data from the trial as the basis for marketing approval of Nexavar to treat radioactive iodine refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Has signed two distribution agreements to supply 3shape dental scanner solutions and rapid shape 3D-printers to dental practices and laboratories around world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 8 Two House of Representatives panels on Wednesday kicked off debate on a Republican bill backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system even as it faced a revolt from conservatives who called it too similar to the Obamacare law it is supposed to supplant.