FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's Bayer said a Phase III trial of cancer drug Nexavar as an adjuvant therapy for liver cancer did not meet its main target.

"We are disappointed that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint," said Joerg Moeller, member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee. "However, we remain committed to exploring the full potential of sorafenib in all stages of liver cancer."

Nexavar, or sorafenib, is made by Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and is already approved to treat advanced kidney cancer and liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed.