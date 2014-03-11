BRIEF-Brigade Capital reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Parker Drilling
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's Bayer said a Phase III trial of cancer drug Nexavar as an adjuvant therapy for liver cancer did not meet its main target.
"We are disappointed that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint," said Joerg Moeller, member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee. "However, we remain committed to exploring the full potential of sorafenib in all stages of liver cancer."
Nexavar, or sorafenib, is made by Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and is already approved to treat advanced kidney cancer and liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed.
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
* Brigham Resources LLC reports a 6.3 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy Inc as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFqgCz) Further company coverage: