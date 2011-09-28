* Antitrust claims by Novartis' Sandoz unit thrown out
* Bayer earlier had patent claims dismissed
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) won the
dismissal on Wednesday of U.S. antitrust claims by Sandoz Inc
over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, the
final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said Sandoz failed to
show that Bayer monopolized the U.S. oral contraceptive market,
citing evidence Germany's largest drugmaker had a 29 percent
share, below the 50 percent Sandoz estimated.
"Sandoz's allegations concerning its attempted
monopolization claim are conclusory and speculative," he
wrote.
Gardephe also said Sandoz, a unit of Switzerland's Novartis
AG NOVN.VX, did not make sufficient allegations to show there
was no combination of drugs to serve as a "functional
substitute" for Yaz or Yasmin to treat premenstrual dysphoric
disorder and related symptoms such as premenstrual syndrome.
The judge dismissed Sandoz's antitrust claims under the
Sherman Act and said Sandoz cannot bring them again.
Exactly one year earlier, on Sept. 28, 2010, Gardephe had
dismissed Bayer's patent claims against Sandoz and Watson
Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N, which were seeking to market
generic versions of Yasmin. [ID:nN28111387]
Neither Novartis, nor its lawyers, nor Bayer's lawyers
immediately responded to requests for comment.
Yaz has long been one of the largest-selling birth control
pills in the United States.
First-half sales worldwide for Yaz and the similar Yasmin
and Yasminelle totaled 505 million euros ($686 million), down
12.3 percent from a year earlier, reflecting generic
competition, Bayer said.
The case is Bayer Schering Pharma AG v. Sandoz Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, Nos.
08-03710 and 08-08112.
(1 euro = US$1.358)
(Editing by Andre Grenon)