FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer aims to increase sales of its main HealthCare division by 6 percent per year on average through 2017 to more than 25 billion euros ($26.7 billion), hoping to capitalise on new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

Bayer, which is due to make presentations to investors in Berlin later on Wednesday, added the HealthCare unit would seek to increase its core profit margin, adjusted for special items, to 29-31 percent, up from 27.5 percent last year.

Bayer's projections are based on end of last year's foreign exchange rates and do not take into account any future acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edited by Kirsti Knolle)