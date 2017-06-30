BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer warned on Friday it would have to adjust its full-year outlook, citing excessively high inventory levels at crop protection customers in Brazil and a weaker-than-expected consumer health business.
"At the end of the harvest season in Brazil, regular stocktaking revealed an unexpectedly high channel inventory level of crop protection products," the company said in an unscheduled statement.
Bayer said it would adjust its business outlook when it publishes second quarter results, due on July 7, without providing details.
It also cited unfavorable currency developments but added that the Pharmaceuticals Division and Covestro were performing strongly and that business at the Animal Health unit was line with expectations. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.