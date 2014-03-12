FRANKFURT, March 12 German drugmaker Bayer
said on Wednesday it aims to increase its
pharmaceuticals sales by 8 percent annually on average until
2016, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, on the back
of newly launched drugs.
Bayer last month boosted its estimate of the peak sales
potential of its five most important new drugs to at least 7.5
billion euros ($10.4 billion), from more than 5.5 billion euros
previously.
It said on Wednesday that combined sales of the five new
drugs - anti-clotting drug Xarelto, eye drug Eylea, cancer drugs
Stivarga and Xofigo as well as lung drug Adempas - would be
about 2.8 billion euros in 2014, up from 1.5 billion euros in
2013.