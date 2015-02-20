TOKYO Feb 20 German drugmaker Bayer AG
is close to selling its diabetes devices business to
KKR-backed Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd and the unit
could be valued at up to $2.3 billion, Bloomberg news reported.
The announcement of the buyout may come as early as Friday,
although the talks are ongoing and an agreement may be delayed
or fall apart, Bloomberg said, citing sources with knowledge of
the matter.
People familiar with the process said in November that the
unit could be valued at between 1 billion euros and 2 billion
euros ($1.1 billion-$2.3 billion), according to Bloomberg.
Panasonic Healthcare spokesman Hideo Fujimoto declined to
comment on the report. A Tokyo-based KKR spokesman also declined
to comment.
The U.S. private equity firm owns 80 percent of Panasonic
Healthcare and Panasonic Corp owns 20 percent.
Bayer is overhauling its structure as it focuses on
margin-rich healthcare sectors. It also plans to list its
plastics business on the stock market to free up money for
investments and acquisitions in healthcare, veterinary drugs and
crop protection products.
(1 Japanese yen = 0.0074 euros)
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)