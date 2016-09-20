FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German drugmaker Bayer
said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual
peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed
$66 billion takeover of Monsanto stirred criticism it
might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.
Bayer now expects annual peak sales of more than 5 billion
euros ($5.6 billion) for stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly
sold with Johnson & Johnson, where it had previously
seen about 3.5 billion.
For the eye medicine Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron
, it now sees peak sales potential of more than EUR 2.5
billion, up from at least 1.5 billion euros previously.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)