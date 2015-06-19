(Corrects first paragraph to show that coatings is the smallest
unit of Bayer's plastics division, not the biggest)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, June 19 The plastics
division of German drugmaker Bayer, which is to
become a separately listed company by mid-2016, will seek to
boost growth mainly at its coatings business, the smallest of
its three units.
"We've actively managed our portfolio in coatings over the
years. That is something we continue to do," said Patrick
Thomas, the head of Bayer MaterialScience, which is to be
renamed "Covestro".
"Maybe there's a piece of technology we want to acquire to
add on to that business. We'd love it to be bigger," he told
journalists at a media briefing late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)