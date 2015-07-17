BRIEF-Guizhou Xinbang Pharma unit to use 28.1 mln yuan to set up biochemistry JV
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
FRANKFURT, July 17 German drugmaker Bayer plans to hold investor meetings over the summer as it prepares a stock market listing of its plastics division, sources familiar with the deal said.
Bayer has said it aims to turn the unit, whose name will be changed to Covestro from MaterialScience, into a legally separate and self-contained entity by Sept. 1.
While an initial public offering (IPO) is possible as early as October to take advantage of current rich share valuations, Bayer will seek feedback from potential Covestro shareholders and adjust its timing accordingly, the sources said.
A listing may value the plastics company at more than 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), they added.
The sources also said that as part of the listing preparations, Bayer has also mandated more banks alongside IPO adviser Rothschild and global coordinators Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.
Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citi and UBS will act as bookrunners, while BNP, Unicredit and Kepler will act as co-leads.
Bayer and the banks declined to comment, except for Kepler, which was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)
April 7Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd : * Says it appointed Fan Jianxun as co's CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/sG6Ygf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)