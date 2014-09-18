FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Bayer said its
plastics unit could be listed either via an initial public
offering (IPO) with shares sold against cash or a spin-off,
meaning shares in the unit would be given to existing Bayer
shareholders for free.
"I have nothing against an influx of cash but that is not
the main objective. The most important thing is to have a
successful independent organisation after an IPO or a spin-off,"
Bayer's finance chief Werner Baumann told journalists during a
conference call, adding that the decision would depend on future
market conditions.
Bayer would continue to look at potential takeover targets,
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in the call, but added that
the reason for splitting off the plastics unit, called Bayer
MaterialScience, was not to generate cash for more acquisitions.
He added the company would consider any takeover offers for
MaterialScience.
Bayer said earlier it plans to list its less profitable
plastics business on the stock market to focus entirely on
healthcare, veterinary drugs and crop protection.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)