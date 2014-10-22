(Changes dateline to Frankfurt)
By Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 22 Private equity firms
are circling Bayer's 10 billion-euro ($12.7 billion)
plastics business, hoping to divert the German drugmaker's plan
to list the division, two people familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Advent, Carlyle, Cinven, CVC and
KKR are among those eyeing MaterialScience after Bayer
said in September that it planned to spin off the division
through a stock market listing, helping it focus on its more
profitable life sciences business.
Given the size of the asset, the funds are also in
discussions to form consortia, potentially with investors
including sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).
"All the SWFs and pension funds are being drafted in," one
of the sources said.
Bayer, Advent, Carlyle and KKR declined to comment. CVC and
Cinven were not immediately available to comment.
