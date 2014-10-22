(Adds details throughout on planned listing and potential
By Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 22 Private equity firms
are circling Bayer's 10 billion-euro ($12.7 billion)
plastics business, hoping to divert the German drugmaker from
its plan to list the division, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Advent, Carlyle, Cinven, CVC and
KKR are among those eyeing MaterialScience after Bayer
said in September that it planned to spin off the division
through a stock market listing, helping it focus on its more
profitable life sciences business.
Given the size of the asset, the funds are also in
discussions to form consortia, potentially with investors
including sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).
"All the SWFs and pension funds are being drafted in," one
of the sources said.
Bayer, Advent, Carlyle and KKR declined to comment. CVC and
Cinven were not immediately available to comment.
The sources added that funds may wait until Bayer publishes
full-year results next February before deciding on a bid.
Bayer MaterialScience's products include panoramic roofs for
expensive cars, transparent plastics for blu-ray discs and
chemicals for insulation.
Reuters reported in September that Rothschild had
been appointed to advise on the listing.
However market conditions for initial public offerings
(IPOs) have weakened in recent weeks, forcing a number of
companies to pull their listings and potentially heightening the
attractiveness of a sale to private equity firms eager to deploy
large pools of unused capital.
Equinet analysts have valued MaterialScience at almost 10
billion euros, while brokerage DZ Bank has said it is worth
about 11 billion euros including debt.
The division, which has been hit by big increases in raw
materials costs, has profit margins of less than half the
average across the Bayer group. Shares hit record highs after
the corporation declared its intention to spin off the business
in the next 12-18 months.
MaterialScience generated adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.2 billion euros
in the 12 months to June, 14 percent of the group total.
($1 = 0.7897 Euros)
