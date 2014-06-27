BRIEF-Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
FRANKFURT, June 27 German drugmaker Bayer said its Stivarga cancer drug was recommended for approval for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors by an expert panel at the European Union's healthcare regulator.
It said it expected the final decision from the European Commission in the third quarter of 2014.
In a separate statement, Bayer said the same European expert panel at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of its eye drug Eylea for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema.
The European Commission, which rules over drug approvals in the EU, typically follows the recommendations issued by the EMA. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: