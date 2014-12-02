BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
FRANKFURT Dec 2 German drugmaker Bayer AG will file for regulatory approval of its experimental haemophilia drug Bay 81-8973 by the end of the year, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(Adds context, data) BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October. While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013, according to data from the National H
