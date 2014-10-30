FRANKFURT Oct 30 Bayer is eyeing further takeover deals after wrapping up the acquisition of Merck & Co. Inc.'s consumer health business, the German drugmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are looking to expand our business in the future through both organic growth and acquisitions," CEO Marijn Dekkers said, according to the script of a speech to be held at a media call on the group's third-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)