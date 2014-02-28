LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 28 German drugmaker Bayer lifted its estimate of the peak sales potential of its five most important drugs to at least 7.5 billion euros ($1.03 billion), up from at least 5.5 billion euros previously.

The estimate covers the anti-clotting drug Xarelto, eye drug Eylea, cancer drugs Stivarga and Xofigo as well as lung drug Adempas, which between them generated sales of 1.5 billion euros in 2013, Bayer said on Friday.