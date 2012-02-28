LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 28 Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer missed expectations on low sales volumes at its chemicals division as it banks on new drug launches to lift earnings this year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group fell 8.8 percent to 1.54 billion euros ($2.06 billion), below the average estimate of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group said on Monday it expected a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers.

