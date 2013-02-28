BRIEF-Boryung Pharm to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer gave a 2013 underlying earnings outlook that was slightly below analyst expectations amid fresh competition for one of its most promising new drugs.
Bayer, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, said it expected growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the mid single-digit percentage range, where analysts had seen a gain of about 8 percent.
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 18.4 percent to 1.825 billion euros ($2.39 billion), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly sales of 9.86 billion euros were slightly above expectations. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock