(Corrects to low to mid-teens percentage from low to
mid-double-digit percentage, paragraph 1)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 26 Germany's largest
drugmaker Bayer said it expects growth in underlying
core earnings in the low to mid-teens percentage range this
year, as it gets a boost from new drugs such as stroke
prevention pill Xarelto.
Bayer said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) advanced 4.4 percent to 1.85 billion euros ($2.10
billion), which fell short of the average estimate of 1.93
billion in a Reuters poll, as earnings declined at its plastics
unit.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)