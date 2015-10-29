WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS CONFIDENT WE HAVE DONE EVERY SINGLE THING POSSIBLE TO FULFILL PROMISES ON HEALTHCARE
FRANKFURT Oct 29 German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings gain 28 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs and the purchase of Merck & Co's consumer health business.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.52 billion euros ($2.76 billion), above market expectations of 2.31 billion euros.
Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a high-teens percentage", including positive currency effects of about 4 percent.
It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion euros from 47 billion euros previous, anticipating less of a boost from currency effects than previously.
($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
