FRANKFURT Oct 29 German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings gain 28 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs and the purchase of Merck & Co's consumer health business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.52 billion euros ($2.76 billion), above market expectations of 2.31 billion euros.

Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a high-teens percentage", including positive currency effects of about 4 percent.

It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion euros from 47 billion euros previous, anticipating less of a boost from currency effects than previously.

