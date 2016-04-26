FRANKFURT, April 26 Germany drugmaker Bayer reported 15.7 percent higher underlying core earnings for the first quarter, boosted by prescription drugs such as eye treatment Eylea.

First-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion), above average market expectations of 3.07 billion euros.

Bayer, the inventor of aspirin and maker of Yasmin birth control pills, said it still expected adjusted EBITDA to increase by a medium single-digit percentage this year, when excluding separately-listed plastics subsidiary Covestro .

