FRANKFURT, July 27 Bayer, the German
drugmaker trying to acquire U.S. seed company Monsanto,
easily surpassed second-quarter earnings expectations and raised
its full-year guidance on strong gains in stroke prevention pill
Xarelto and anti-blindness drug Eylea.
Second-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, gained
5.7 percent to 3.05 billion euros ($3.35 billion), above the
average estimate of 2.90 billion in a Reuters poll among
analysts.
Bayer, the inventor of aspirin and maker of Yasmin birth
control pills, said it now expected EBITDA before special items
to increase by a high-single-digit percentage, where it had
previously seen a mid-single-digit gain.
($1 = 0.9093 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)