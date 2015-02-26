* Predicts growth in 2015 adj EBITDA of more than 10 pct
* Sales of 5 key drugs seen at close to 4 bln eur in 2015
* Q4 adj EBITDA, net income short of poll average
(Adds research costs, expected one-offs, spin-off plans,
shares)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 26 Germany's largest
drugmaker Bayer said it expects underlying core
earnings to increase by more than 10 percent this year, banking
on a boost from new drugs such as stroke prevention pill
Xarelto.
The inventor of Aspirin and polyurethane foams said on
Thursday that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were set to grow by
between 10 and around 15 percent this year, based on the
assumption of a positive currency effect of about 2 percent.
The company is benefiting from a strong dollar in particular
as North America accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales.
Sales from the five most promising of its recently launched
drugs, such as Xarelto and eye drug Eylea, would approach 4
billion euros ($4.6 billion) this year, up from 2.9 billion in
2014, it said.
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4 percent to 1.85
billion euros, falling short of the average estimate of 1.93
billion in a Reuters poll, on higher research and development
costs as earnings declined at its plastics unit.
The shares traded 1 percent higher at 0839 GMT,
outperforming the European healthcare benchmark index,
which was down 0.1 percent.
Berenberg analyst Alistair Campbell said the outlook for
2015 was "robust", with Bayer's consumer health activities
looking weaker and chemicals stronger than expected.
Quarterly net income more than halved to a
less-than-expected 224 million euros. It was held back by
borrowing costs for the $14 billion acquisition of Merck & Co.'s
consumer health business it wrapped up in October and by
interest costs for pension provisions.
Bayer flagged a one-off drag on earnings this year of about
700 million euros from the costs of separately listing its
MaterialScience plastics unit, eyed for mid-2016 at the latest,
and from folding the Merck & Co. business into its
non-prescription drug activities.
Bayer unveiled plans in September to list its plastics
business on the stock market to focus on its more profitable
life-science businesses around human, animal and plant health.
Citi analysts have estimated the unit's potential market value
including debt to be 11-14 billion euros.
Bayer said it would decide in the second half of this year
whether to sell shares in MaterialScience via an initial public
offering or to transfer the subsidiary to its shareholders in a
cash-free spin-off.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan
Fenton)