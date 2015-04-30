* 2015 sales seen at 48-49 bln euros, up from 46 bln
previously
* Expects "high-teens percentage" growth in 2015 core
earnings
FRANKFURT, April 30 German drugmaker Bayer
said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift
its full-year earnings and sales targets, adding to revenue
growth from newly launched drugs.
Sales are now seen at roughly 48-49 billion euros ($53-$54
billion) this year, up from a previous goal of about 46 billion
euro, with currency effects giving a boost of about 9 percent,
more than the 3 percent previously expected.
The dollar's gain against the euro and the Chinese yuan were
a particular boon to Bayer, which sells products like Aspirin
for heart attack prevention and diabetes pill Glucobay in China.
North America and Asia accounted for 31 percent and 22
percent of group sales, respectively.
Bayer is banking on 2015 adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by "a
high-teens percentage", where it had previously seen a "low- to
mid-teens percentage" increase.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0
billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by
recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto
and the eye drug Eylea.
MaterialScience, the division Bayer is preparing to list
separately on the stock exchange, posted a better-than-expected
15.8 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA at 424 million euros,
with plans on track for a flotation by mid-2016 at the latest.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
