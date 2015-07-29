* Q2 adj EBITDA 2.9 bln eur vs 2.68 bln eur poll avg

* Lower MaterialScience costs boost margins

* Eye drug Eylea sees more than 50 pct sales growth

* Shares gain 3.7 percent, best DAX performance

* Plans to separately list MaterialScience unit on track (Adds share price, analyst comment, details on eye drug)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 29 German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings increase by one third in the second quarter, helped by a gain in prescriptions of new drugs such as eye drug Eylea and lower raw material costs at its plastics division.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.90 billion euros ($3.21 billion), above market expectations of 2.68 billion, while revenue gained 18 percent to 12.09 billion, also beating the analyst consensus.

It said plans for a separate listing of its MaterialScience unit were on track and that the division, which will be renamed Covestro, saw adjusted EBITDA rise by almost 90 percent to 506 million euros on higher volumes and a steep decline in the costs of petrochemical raw materials.

Analysts had predicted just 420 million euros in adjusted EBITDA on average for the unit, which makes chemicals for rigid insulation foams and upholstery as well as transparent plastics.

The stock advanced 3.7 percent, the biggest winner in Germany's blue-chip index DAX, which edged 0.1 percent higher.

"MaterialScience (saw) a very strong quarter, the raw material cost benefit remains large and drove a very strong margin of 15.9 percent," said UBS analyst David Evans, also pointing to Eylea as the biggest positive surprise at the group's main healthcare division.

Sales of Eylea, used against a condition that is the leading cause of blindness in the elderly, jumped by more than half from a year earlier to 301 million euros in the quarter.

U.S. development partner Regeneron in May flagged the injectable drug's bigger sales potential after it was shown to have an edge over Roche's rival drugs Avastin and Lucentis.

Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a high-teens percentage", including positive currency effects of about 5 percent, which it had previously put at around 8 percent.

It cut its 2015 revenue target to roughly 47 billion euros from 48-49 billion previously, accounting for the sale of its blood glucose meters business with about 900 million euros in sales to Panasonic Healthcare in June.

($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan/Jeremy Gaunt)