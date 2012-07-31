* Now sees high single-digit percentage growth in adj EBITDA
* Previous outlook for slight gain was based on euro at $1.4
* Profit gain at pesticides unit driven by higher crop
prices
* Sets aside about 500 mln eur in legal provisions for
Yasmin
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, July 31 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings
outlook much more than expected as high grain prices fuelled
demand at its farming pesticides unit and a fallen euro lifted
the value of the its overseas revenues.
The diversified company, which invented Aspirin and
synthetic rubber, said it expected a high single-digit
percentage gain in adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), where it had previously
seen a slight increase.
The new guidance went beyond the higher outlook that
analysts had factored in and the company's shares were 3.6
percent ahead by 0829 GMT against a 0.4 percent rise in
Germany's blue chip index.
"We expect (analysts') FY earnings estimates to be raised,
which should further support positive confidence in the stock,"
Claudia Lakatos of Silvia Quandt Research said in a note to
investors.
Bayer now expects revenue of 39-40 billion euros
($47.8-$49.0 billion) this year, compared with a prior outlook
of about 37 billion, which was based on a euro value of $1.40.
The currency has fallen below $1.23.
Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 6.7 percent to 2.17
billion euros, above the average estimate of 2.08 billion in a
Reuters poll, in part driven by a strong crop chemicals
division, which is the world's second-largest maker of
conventional pesticides after Syngenta.
Prices of crops such as soy, wheat and corn
have risen between 30 and 50 percent in global markets
since early June - just before the end of the quarter - mainly
driven by supply shortages due to a severe drought in the United
States.
Higher prices for crops encourage farmers to spend more on
pesticides.
Syngenta last week posted forecast-beating results in the
first half and was optimistic for the remainder of the year.
Bayer's reported net income, however, dropped by a third to
494 million euros as the company unexpectedly set aside 500
million euros for litigations in connection with its Yasmin/Yaz
birth control pills.
U.S. health regulators in April added warnings to the labels
on the popular class of birth control pills that includes
Bayer's Yaz and Yasmin, to show they may raise the risk of blood
clots.
Bayer said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay a combined $402.6
million to settle almost one third of about 6,000 legal claims
that Yasmin caused blood clots.
Bayer's drugs division, where quarterly underlying core
earnings rose 8 percent on growth in emerging markets, is
pinning its hopes on drug launches to lift earnings in the
coming years.
It has said its four most promising drugs, led by stroke
prevention pill Xarelto, have the potential to rack up combined
annual sales of more than 5 billion euros, although little of
that will be seen in 2012.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)