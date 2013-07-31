FRANKFURT, July 31 Bayer, Germany's
largest drugmaker, said its full-year profit outlook had become
more challenging as difficult plastics and chemicals markets
temper sales growth from new pharmaceuticals.
"We are currently maintaining our forecast for 2013, even if
this appears increasingly ambitious," Chief Executive Marijn
Dekkers said in a statement on Wednesday.
The group confirmed it expected adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow
by a medium single-digit percentage in 2013 but cut its outlook
for its MaterialScience plastics unit to a decline in adjusted
EBITDA, which it had previously seen as flat.
Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 2.2 billion euros
($2.9 billion), broadly in line with the average estimate in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
