FRANKFURT, July 31 Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, said its full-year profit outlook had become more challenging as difficult plastics and chemicals markets temper sales growth from new pharmaceuticals.

"We are currently maintaining our forecast for 2013, even if this appears increasingly ambitious," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group confirmed it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by a medium single-digit percentage in 2013 but cut its outlook for its MaterialScience plastics unit to a decline in adjusted EBITDA, which it had previously seen as flat.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion), broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Harro ten Wolde)