FRANKFURT Oct 31 Bayer, Germany's
largest drugmaker, posted a 7.7 percent gain in adjusted core
earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced
pharmaceuticals.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.98 billion
euros, it said on Thursday, more than the 1.86 billion euro
average estimate in a Reuters poll.
The group confirmed it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow by a
medium single-digit percentage in 2013 but said full year sales
would be about 40 billion euros, where it had previously seen
40-41 billion euros.
