LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 26 Bayer's chief executive said the drugmaker would have to consider any attractive takeover offer for the MaterialScience unit, which Bayer plans to list on the stock exchange, but he signalled that jobs security would be taken into account.

"Of course if a convincing offer were to be made we would have an obligation to evaluate that offer but that would be in the context of all the interested stakeholders," CEO Marijn Dekkers said at a press conference.

He added the company would talk about expectations beyond 2015 at its investor conference in Berlin, scheduled for March 11. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)