BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 30 Bayer brushed off concern that its stroke prevention pill Xarelto may be losing market share to rival Bristol-Myers Squibb's Eliquis in the United States.
The German drugmaker told analysts during a conference call on Thursday that Eliquis was taking business from warfarin and other drugs, but not from Xarelto.
It also raised its forecast for Xarelto's 2015 sales growth to 30 percent from 20 percent.
Bayer earlier lifted its targets for full-year earnings and sales as it benefited from strong overseas currencies. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.