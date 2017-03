FRANKFURT Feb 11 German drugmaker Bayer on Monday said it had submitted Riociguat, a drug to treat patients with two forms of pulmonary hypertension, for regulatory approval in the United States and the EU.

The drug is used to treat chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), Bayer said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)