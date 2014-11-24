Nov 24 Germany-based drugmaker Bayer AG
is considering the sale of its diabetes device
business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The unit, thought to be worth 1 billion to 2 billion euros
($1.24 billion to $2.49 billion), might attract bids from
private equity firms such as Cinven Ltd, EQT Partners AB and
Triton Advisers Ltd, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Credit Suisse Group AG is advising Bayer on the
potential sale, Bloomberg reported the sources as saying.
Bayer, which also plans to list its plastics unit on the
stock market, is interested in bidding for animal-health company
Zoetis Inc, Bloomberg also reported.
Firms such as KKR & Co LP, Advent, Carlyle Group LP
looked at the plastics business unit after Bayer
announced plans to spin off the division through a stock market
listing.
Bayer, which took over Merck & Co Inc's over-the-
counter drug business in October, said it is considering further
deals.
Bayer, Credit Suisse, Cinven, EQT and Triton could not be
reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours.
