Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
FRANKFURT Oct 30 The head of Bayer said the drugmaker's recent string of smaller takeover deals was a sign of Bayer's strategy of trying to steer clear of large deals.
"In our life science divisions we are mainly interested in smaller to medium-sized acquisitions. There is no upper limit but our aim is bolt-on acquisitions and not necessarily a very large acquisition and that's what I believe can be seen in our track record," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday.
Bayer added that the agreed deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion includes assumed debt of $120-$130 million.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.