FRANKFURT Oct 30 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it agreed with Schiff Nutrition International to take over the U.S. vitamins and nutritional supplements maker for $1.2 billion.

Bayer said on Tuesday it is offering $34 per share in cash.

Closing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected by year end 2012, it added.

Schiff posted sales of $259 million for its fiscal year ended May 31, according to Bayer.