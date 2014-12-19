By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 19 China has officially approved
imports of a genetically modified soybean variety developed by
Bayer CropScience after seven years of review, the
company said on Friday.
Bayer received an import certificate from China for its
LL55 Liberty Link soybean and plans a full commercial launch of
the variety in 2015, a spokesman said.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday said
China had approved imports of U.S.-grown Agrisure Viptera corn,
developed by Swiss-based Syngenta and known as MIR
162, as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by Bayer
and DuPont Pioneer. However, the companies had not
received official notices from China.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)