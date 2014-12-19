CHICAGO Dec 19 China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified soybean variety developed by Bayer CropScience after seven years of review, the company said on Friday.

Bayer received an import certificate from China for its LL55 Liberty Link soybean and plans a full commercial launch of the variety in 2015, a spokesman said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday said China had approved imports of U.S.-grown Agrisure Viptera corn, developed by Swiss-based Syngenta and known as MIR 162, as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by Bayer and DuPont Pioneer. However, the companies had not received official notices from China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)