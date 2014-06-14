FRANKFURT, June 14 Germany's Bayer AG
faces its first law suits in the United States over
anti-clotting drug Xarelto, one of its top five medicines, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Saturday,
citing company sources.
There are fewer than ten suits so far, the paper cited one
company insider as saying. It gave no details of the suits.
A Bayer spokesman declined to comment on the newspaper's
report but said the drug's safety profile since its launch is
consistent with the results of clinical studies that involved
more than 75,000 patients.
Xarelto had sales of 949 million euros ($1.3 billion) last
year and Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers has said he
expected sales could reach around 3.5 billion euros annually.
Bayer peer Boehringer Ingelheim last month said it would pay
about $650 million to settle U.S. lawsuits that claimed the
company's blockbuster blood thinner, Pradaxa, had caused severe
and fatal bleeding in patients.
Boehringer said it expected to resolve about 4,000 claims
with the settlement. The claimants had accused the company of
not issuing sufficient warnings of the risks associated with
Pradaxa.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Jonathan Gould, editing by
William Hardy)