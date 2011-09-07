By Ludwig Burger
| FRANKFURT, Sept 7
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 One day after a damning
appraisal by U.S. regulators of Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) Xarelto pill,
analysts took stock of what the group could be worth without its
most important pipeline drug, and some now see it as a takeover
target.
The prevailing view is that the share rout that followed the
Food and Drug Administration's preliminary verdict on Tuesday
made Bayer quite a bargain, even in the worst case that Xarelto
wins no or only a small inroad in the world's largest drug
market.
One analyst even suggests that industry rivals, Sanofi
in particular, stand to gain from buying Bayer
outright.
U.S. drug regulators said Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's
experimental stroke preventer Xarelto, an anti
blood-clotting agent, was not ready for approval and questions
were raised about its effectiveness, sending Bayer shares down
more than 7 percent.
Xarelto is Bayer's most important pipeline drug by far, and
the company eyes more than 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in
annual sales from it.
On Wednesday, the shares had recouped 2 percent, hitting
38.49 euros by 1337 GMT.
"On average the European Pharma companies would stand to
increase their (2015 estimated earnings per share) by 50 percent
even in the scenario of zero contribution from Xarelto
globally," J.P. Morgan analysts Alexandra Hauber and Richard
Vosser said in a note issued on Wednesday.
"We believe the best strategic fit is with Sanofi, Novartis
and AstraZeneca ," they said, basing their
analysis on a hypothetical 20 percent takeover premium over
Tuesday's close.
Bayer would be a "very strong fit" across Sanofi's oncology,
multiple sclerosis, diabetes, animal health and consumer health
businesses, they added.
For its part, Sanofi on Tuesday again ruled out major
transactions.
Apart from the deal size -- Bayer has a market value of more
than 30 billion euros even after the slump -- Bayer's
chemicals-to-drugs hybrid structure would make a takeover a
highly complex transaction.
A healthcare buyer seeking to preserve its "pure play" bonus
would have to divest Bayer's pesticides and chemicals business,
which according to J.P.Morgan could be a 20-25 billion euro
deal.
Still, UniCredit analysts echoed J.P. Morgan in saying that
Bayer was now a "compelling acquisition target" with a fair
value of 76.08 euros per share, more than double Tuesday's
close.
Both Bayer's alpharadin, a drug against bone metastases, and
eye drug Eylea, previously known as VEGF Trap-Eye, make for an
attractive pipeline without Xarelto, several brokerages said.
Of the 36 Bayer analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters
StarMine, 23, or more than 60 percent, rate the stock "buy" or
the equivalent of "strong buy". Their average price target is
61.07 euros per share.
The FDA's recommendation, however, took most analysts by
surprise.
"This view is significantly different from the consensus of
cardiologists presenting at the European Society of Cardiology
conference last week," said Craig Maxwell at UniCredit.
Many of his peers stressed that the FDA advisory committee
of independent experts due to vote late on Thursday could still
take a different view from the FDA's initial statement, but peak
sales estimates were slashed or put in doubt across the board.
Equinet analyst Martin Possienke cut his estimate of maximum
annual sales from Xarelto to 500 million from 3 billion euros.
Barclays Capital's Mark Purcell said he was bracing for
"commercial failures" of the Xarelto franchise.
Even if approved, Xarelto's use in the United States might
be limited to those patients for whom the established stroke
prevention drug warfarin and Boehringer Ingelheim's new Pradaxa
pill is not advisable.
Rival treatment Eliquis, under development by Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Pfizer , is currently viewed as the
drug with potentially the best benefit-risk profile in a stroke
prevention market that could top $10 billion a year.
($1 = 0.713 Euros)
